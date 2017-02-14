BMW to recall 41,685 vehicles in China

Advertisement

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BMW will recall 41,685 vehicles in China due to defective airbags, the country’s quality watchdog has said on Tuesday.

According to a statement, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, usually known under its abbreviation BMW, is a German luxury vehicle, motorcycle, and engine manufacturing company founded in 1916.

It says it is one of the best-selling luxury automakers in the world.

The General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement that the company has to recall the vehicles.

“The recall, set to begin on Oct. 9, affects a batch of 3,926 cars made between Jan. 2, 2012 and Dec. 26, 2012.

“As well as a further 37,759 vehicles, different models to the first batch, manufactured between Jan. 2, 2012 and Dec. 22, 2012.

The statement said when the driver and front passenger airbags of the affected vehicles inflate, the gas generators inside may become damaged and cause flying debris, posing safety risks to passengers.

However, BMW has promised to replace the defective parts free of charge.