Advertisement

27 Ships laden with petroleum products, food items to arrive Lagos ports

27 Ships laden with petroleum products, food items to arrive Lagos ports
Advertisement

Twenty seven ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Feb. 13 to Feb. 27.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication – `Shipping Position’, – a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that six of the expected ships would berth with petrol.

Advertisement

NPA said that the remaining 21 ships contained buck wheat, general cargoes, base oil, bulk sugar, bulk salt, bulk corn, bulk fertiliser and containers.

The document noted that three ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser and petrol.

NAN reports that nine other ships are at the ports discharging empty containers, bulk wheat, containers, base oil and petrol.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: See how to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.