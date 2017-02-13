27 Ships laden with petroleum products, food items to arrive Lagos ports

Advertisement

Twenty seven ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Feb. 13 to Feb. 27.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication – `Shipping Position’, – a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that six of the expected ships would berth with petrol.

NPA said that the remaining 21 ships contained buck wheat, general cargoes, base oil, bulk sugar, bulk salt, bulk corn, bulk fertiliser and containers.

The document noted that three ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser and petrol.

NAN reports that nine other ships are at the ports discharging empty containers, bulk wheat, containers, base oil and petrol.