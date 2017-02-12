Contractor vanishes with NCAT’s N37m for hangar project

Advertisement

A contractor of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, was alleged to have vanished with N37million meant for the college’s hangar.

Senate Committee on Aviation during an oversight visit led by the Committee’s Deputy Chairman, Senator Bala Nallah in Zaria Friday, threatened to arrest the contractor for absconding with said amount meant for the completion of the colleges’ third hangar project.

They committee which visited several ongoing projects within the school premises were angry that school’s third hangar project had not been completed after allegedly paid the Mushaj Fahaj Nigeria Ltd the contract sum.

Senator Nallah threatened the arrest of the contractor upon realization that he had been mobilized with N37m and had only performed but had only done 20 percent of the job.

While given a presentation of the College’s challenges the College Rector, Captain Abdulsalami Mohammed, stated that non release of funds meant for projects within the college, fluctuating exchange rate for dollar denominated projects, non-availability of foreign exchange, high cost of Aviation gasoline (AV GAS 100LL), inadequate number of instructors and personnel and insufficient office space for staff were among the many problems facing the institution.

He noted that these challenges were affecting the efficient operations of the college while he added that the college still thrived amidst all that to record some feats

He also disclosed that several projects have been completed such as establishment of an airfield lighting workshop, provision of infrastructure for aircraft piston overhaul, provision of a water treatment plant, provision of airfield advance guard security equipment and successful completion of several international certifications.

Other members of the Senate committee include Senator Ben Murray-Bruce representing Bayelsa east, Senator Mohammed Lafiagi representing Kwara North, Senator Rilwan Akanbi representing Oyo South, Senator Ahmed Ogembe representing Kogi Central and Senator Bala Nallah, all commended the school for a job well done.

Senator Nallah criticized the absence of key infrastructure especially runway lights which he said that had they been installed within the last fifteen years, they would have saved the nation millions of dollars in foreign exchange

The committee finally agreed that if a one week ultimatum given to the contractor was not honoured, he would be reported to the economic and financial crimes commission for due prosecution and full refund of the sum.