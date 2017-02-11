Sanusi takes over from Akinkuotu at Aero Contractors

Advertisement

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria has announced that Capt. Ado Sanusi will on Monday assume office as the new Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors.

He takes over from Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, who was recently appointed as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency by the Federal Government.

Until his appointment, Sanusi was the Deputy Managing Director of Arik Air, the largest local carrier in the country.

The new Aero CEO, according to a statement by AMCON on Friday, is a thoroughbred aviation professional; highly respected in the industry for his contributions to the sector over the years; and he previously led NAMA as managing director in 2009.

Sanusi, who is expected to hit the ground running on resumption, has been mandated by the management of AMCON to reposition the airline by returning it to full operational capacity, offering reliable, safe and secure operations.

The objective is to within the shortest possible time return Aero, which remains Nigeria’s oldest carrier with strong brand equity, regain its prime position in the aviation industry.