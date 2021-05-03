As part of efforts geared towards efficient of air traffic management in the country, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has obtained licenses for 24 newly recruited Air Traffic Control officers from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The licenses were granted by the apex aviation regulatory agency recently after the ATCs have successfully completed the necessary training and examination on Aerodrome and Approach Control.

The new air traffic controllers are currently being posted to strategic aerodromes in the country according to their need.

Similarly, NAMA has also recertified a total of 30 air traffic controllers in different categories air traffic control including Terminal Approach Radar, Area Procedural Control and Area Surveillance Control after passing the required proficiency/rating tests and certified mentally fit in line with Annex 1 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and part II of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulation (NCAR).





In an official statement issued by NAMA, the Managing Director of NAMA Capt. Fola Akinkuotu recalled that from year 2020 to date, the agency recertified a total of 194 air traffic controllers in addition to their periodic training and retraining, targeted at keeping them up to speed with latest skills and technology in air traffic management to ensure they remain competitive with their peers globally.

In the statement which was made available to newsmen, Capt Akinkuotu also revealed that, in order to reduce delays and congestion in the nation’s airspace the agency has commenced the construction of Aerodrome and Approach Control simulator at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos as a pilot project to be replicated in Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt.

The aviation expert who noted that the safety of the Nigerian airspace remained a cardinal goal of the agency also enjoined air traffic controllers to continue putting in their best in order to justify government’s huge investment in building critical infrastructure as well as capacity of personnel.