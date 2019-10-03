<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





A total of 21 ships carrying various products are at Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said in its daily publication on Thursday in Lagos.

It said that 10 of the vessels contained petrol, while the remaining 11 would berth with diesel, container and general cargo.

The NPA also stated that 17 ships were carrying container, general cargo, buckwheat and frozen fish, bulk salt, general cargo, bulk gas, palmoline and bulk gypsum were expected at the ports between Oct. 3 and Oct. 20.

NPA said that 17 ships were at present discharging buckwheat, aviation turbine kerosene, bulk sugar, butane, general cargo, container and base oil.