The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 20 ships to bring food and other goods from Aug. 14 to Aug. 30 at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

Newsmen reports that none of the ship would sail petroleum products.

The NPA, in its daily publications, “Shipping Position’’ said that the 20 ships were carrying general cargo, bulk sugar, frozen fish, buck wheat, bulk gypsum and containers carrying different goods.

According to NPA, 11 ships have arrived the ports waiting to berth with containers, general cargo and petrol.

It said that no fewer than 15 ships presently discharging buckwheat, general cargo, container, petrol, vehicle, butane gas, diesel, frozen fish and bulk sugar.