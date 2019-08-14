EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Singapore-flagged container ship Kota Singa is docked at the Apapa Port Complex in Lagos, Nigeria's economy hub, on April 8, 2019. - The Nigerian port is congested with hundreds of ships, idly queueing for days to offload containers with goods. Lagos port congestion is affecting port operations and creating a severe backlog at ports, causing carriers’ containers to be held in port for extra days, as well as creating several miles of truck traffic at roads that links to port gates. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 20 ships to bring food and other goods from Aug. 14 to Aug. 30 at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

Newsmen reports that none of the ship would sail petroleum products.

The NPA, in its daily publications, “Shipping Position’’ said that the 20 ships were carrying general cargo, bulk sugar, frozen fish, buck wheat, bulk gypsum and containers carrying different goods.

According to NPA, 11 ships have arrived the ports waiting to berth with containers, general cargo and petrol.

It said that no fewer than 15 ships presently discharging buckwheat, general cargo, container, petrol, vehicle, butane gas, diesel, frozen fish and bulk sugar.

