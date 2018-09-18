Twenty ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos.

A statement by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Tuesday revealed that three of the ships would discharge petrol.

It explained that the other 16 ships would discharge buckwheat, general cargo and diesel.

The statement added that other products to be discharged included aviation fuel, frozen fish, soya beans and bulk fertiliser.