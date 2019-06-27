<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) announced on Thursday that sixteen ships conveying petrol and other commodities have arrived at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos.

The authority, which made this known in its daily publication, `Shipping Position’, said that the vessels were waiting to berth with their consignments at the ports.

Nine of the 16 vessels were waiting to berth with petrol, while seven others were waiting to berth with container, diesel, general cargo, and fertiliser.

NPA said that at least 29 ships were expected to berth in Lagos ports between June 25 and July 19.

It said that the 29 expected ships would sail in with general cargo, bulk salt, bulk sugar, bulk malt, buckwheat, diesel, and containers.

It further said that 4 ships were discharging buckwheat, base oil, general cargo, steel container, butane gas, bulk sugar and petrol.