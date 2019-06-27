EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Singapore-flagged container ship Kota Singa is docked at the Apapa Port Complex in Lagos, Nigeria's economy hub, on April 8, 2019. - The Nigerian port is congested with hundreds of ships, idly queueing for days to offload containers with goods. Lagos port congestion is affecting port operations and creating a severe backlog at ports, causing carriers’ containers to be held in port for extra days, as well as creating several miles of truck traffic at roads that links to port gates. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) announced on Thursday that sixteen ships conveying petrol and other commodities have arrived at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos.

The authority, which made this known in its daily publication, `Shipping Position’, said that the vessels were waiting to berth with their consignments at the ports.

Nine of the 16 vessels were waiting to berth with petrol, while seven others were waiting to berth with container, diesel, general cargo, and fertiliser.

NPA said that at least 29 ships were expected to berth in Lagos ports between June 25 and July 19.

It said that the 29 expected ships would sail in with general cargo, bulk salt, bulk sugar, bulk malt, buckwheat, diesel, and containers.

It further said that 4 ships were discharging buckwheat, base oil, general cargo, steel container, butane gas, bulk sugar and petrol.

