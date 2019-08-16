<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fifteen ships conveying petroleum products and other commodities have berthed at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said.

Excerpts from the NPA daily publication, Shipping Position, a copy of which was sighted yesterday in Lagos revealed that the vessels were waiting to berth with their consignments at the ports.

According to NPA, four of the 15 vessels were waiting to berth with petrol, while the other 11 will berth with containers and general cargo.

The Authority said that no fewer than 24 ships were expected to berth at the ports between Aug. 15 and Aug. 30.

According to newsmen, it added that the expected ships would sail in with general cargo, bulk salt, bulk sugar, frozen fish, buckwheat, bulk gypsum and containers.

NPA further said that 18 ships were currently discharging vehicles, containers, general cargo, petrol, diesel, bulk gas, buckwheat and frozen fish at the ports.