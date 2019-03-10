



About 149 passengers on an Ethiopian Airlines plane, flight ET 302/10 March schedule service from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, was involved in an accident on Saturday around Bishoftu (Debre Zeit).

According to the airline in a press release, there are no news of survivors yet.

The aircraft B-737-800MAX with registration number ET- AVJ took off at 08:38 am local time from Addis Ababa, Bole International Airport and lost contact at 08:44am.

The airline said: “At this time search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible causalities.

“Ethiopian Airlines staff will be sent to the accident scene and will do everything possible to assist the emergency services.

“It is believed that there were 149 passengers and 8 crew onboard the flight but we are currently confirming the details of the passenger manifest for the flight.

“Ethiopian Airlines is establishing a passenger information center and telephone number will be available shortly for family or friends of those who may have been on flight ET 302/10 March.

“Ethiopian Airlines will release further information as soon as it is available.”