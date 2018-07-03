At least, 14 ships carrying various products are at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday in Lagos.

It said five of the vessels contained petrol while the remaining nine ships would berth with aviation fuel, soya beans, bulk gas, base oil, diesel and fertiliser.

The NPA stated that 32 other ships were also expected at the ports between July 3 and July 30.

According to the organisation, the ships carried buckwheat, vehicles, containers, steel, frozen fish, steel, base oil, bulk gas, base oil, bulk fertiliser, kerosene, general cargo and petrol were.