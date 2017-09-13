Ex-workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways on Wednesday protested the delay in the disbursement of their N78bn severance package.

The protest began as early as 7am, with over a thousand ex-workers, at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

According to the ex-workers, the fund has been approved for over one year by President Muhammadu Buhari but has remained pending while many of the older ones among them are dying.

The ex-workers pleaded with the President to compel the ministries of Transportation and Finance to make the disbursement as quickly as possible.

- Advertisement -

The National Chairman, Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Nigeria Airways, Mr. Sam Nzene, said the ex-workers had written a series of letters without getting any response from the authorities.

“Since the approval came, nobody has told us what has been approved but as far as we are concerned, our total money is N78bn,” he said.

According to him, about 5,909 pensioners are expected to benefit from the fund which was raised from N1.2tn Federal Government bond that he said matured in June this year.