The Federal Government has finalised plans to concession the Lagos and Abuja airports giving it final approval.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made this disclosure at the fifth Presidential Quarterly Business Forum in Abuja

Professor Osinbajo, at the conference, also urged the private sector to work closely with the Federal Government in its anti-corruption fight to ensure a systemic change in order to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Speaking at the presidential villa, Professor Osinbajo noted that there must be a readiness to confront and resist a system accustomed to rent and gratification especially by the private sector and if possible call out names of public officials involved in the collection of bribe.

While announcing the concession of the Lagos and Abuja airports by the Federal Executive Council, the Vice President emphasised the need for entrepreneurs to remain focused and patient as the process requiring a change might be slow.