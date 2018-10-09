



Thirteen ships carrying various products are waiting to berth at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) disclosed this in its daily publication in Lagos on Tuesday.

It said seven of the vessels contained petrol, while the remaining six ships were laden with containers and bulk fertiliser.

The NPA also said that 33 ships carrying buckwheat, frozen fish, bulk sugar, container, buckwheat, general cargo, diplomatic call, bulk gypsum, bulk gas and petrol were expected at Lagos ports between Oct. 9 and Oct. 37.

The document indicated that another 13 ships were waiting to berth at Calabar Port with petrol, ring, butane and general cargo, while six ships were expected to arrive with buckwheat, bitumen and general cargo, among others.