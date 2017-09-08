Med-View Airline has said that the return leg of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to Lagos would commence tomorrow.

The carrier said that its entire 17,000 pilgrims airlifted for the annual exercise to the holy land would be concluded within two weeks.

Alhaji Muneer Bankole, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the airline disclosed this to journalists at the airline’s head office in Lagos over the weekend.

Bankole explained that the airline airlifted pilgrims from Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Kaduna, Kwara, as well as South-South and South-East states.

It also airlifted thousands of pilgrims of tour operators under the aegis of Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) from Lagos, Kaduna and Kano zones, adding that it also conveyed pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Djibouti and Guinea Bissau on the continent.

According to him, the airline had dedicated three aircraft; Boeing 747-400, B777-200 and B767-300 to the route to return participants to their various destinations in the country and outside.

According to him, the airline had in the last 11 years of its involvement in Hajj operations airlifted 350,000 pilgrims without any major hitch.

He, however, advised the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the regulatory authority of the annual exercise to avoid last minute approach in planning for the pilgrimage, stressing that this would make it smooth and seamless for the pilgrims.

He said, “What I always believe in is to appreciate God Almighty first and second is to thank my team, my colleagues for their dedication, commitment. It is not me that is running the show. It is everybody and you can see the commitment.

“Before we closed the shop last year, we have already planned for 2017. We got all the necessary documentations passed across to GACA (General Authority of Civil Aviation) and every organization in Saudi Arabia. So it makes it a piece of cake. So closing from Nigeria on time is part of the planning. We deployed three aircraft- 747- 400; B777-200 and B767-300 for the Hajj.

“We should learn from what they do in Tabung Haji, the Malaysian Hajj authority, the Indonesians, they have over 220,000 pilgrims, no issue. We shouldn’t be the last to do the planning. What we are doing in 2019, we should be talking about it in 2017, two years ahead planning. We have to desist from this approach of last minute’s game plan.”