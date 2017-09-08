The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is preparing its workforce toward a stress-free retirement, its Chief Executive, Ms Hadiza Usman, has said.

NPA spokesman, Nasir Ibrahim, said in a statement in Lagos that Usman made the remark at a recent sensitisation workshop for would-be retirees of the organisation.

She urged the intending retirees to carefully embark on future ventures and optimally utilise the array of financial benefits accruable to them.

She said that the workshop, titled; “Know your retirement plan” was designed to positively impact on the would-be retirees.

According to her, the programme is laid out to help would-be retirees to prepare toward retirement for better management of their benefits.

Usman said that the workshop would also equip the would-be retirees with skills and techniques to manage their lives effectively after retirement

“They would also be able to key into the right options to help them invest wisely toward living comfortably in retirement,” she said.