Twenty six ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Sept. 7 to Sept. 23.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

NPA said that the ships contained buck wheat, bulk corn, bulk sugar, base oil, empty container, bulk maize, frozen fish, bulk salt, petrol and containers laden with goods.

NAN reports that 10 ships arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, bulk maize, steel products, diesel and petrol.

NAN reports that 22 other ships are currently at the ports discharging bulk wheat, bulk corn, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar, frozen fish, petrol, buthane and crude palm oil.