Thirty eight ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from May 11 to May 26.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position,’ a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

NAN reports that a total of 10 of the expected 38 ships would sail in with petrol.

NPA said the remaining 28 ships contained buckwheat, fertiliser, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar, steel, pet coke, base oil, frozen fish, empty containers, general cargo and containers laden with goods.

The document indicated that seven ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk sugar, frozen fish, bulk fertiliser and petrol.