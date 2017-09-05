Med-View Airline has taken delivery of a B777-200ER aircraft, to boost its international routes network.

The aircraft, with Registration No. CS-TFM, was received by Med-View’s Chief Operating Officer, Lookman Animashaun, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Tuesday.

Animashaun noted that the aircraft landed at the airport at 11.48 p.m. on Monday, adding that it would be positioned to service the Lagos-London route.

“The aircraft is configured to sit a total of 326 passengers- 24 (flat bed-seats) Business Class and 302 Economy seats.

“The aircraft is also installed with In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) on the individual seats of both classes of the cabin,” he said.

According to him, since its debut on the Lagos-London route on Nov. 20, 2015, the airline operated with B767 and later B747, which is now being replaced with the B777 aircraft.

He said the deployment of the B777 on the London route was part of the airline’s strategy to rebrand its international operations, especially the London route.

Animashaun said the airline would soon commence operations to West African Francophone countries – Abidjan (Cote d’Ivoire), Conakry (Guinea) and Dakar (Senegal).

According to him, Dubai will be added to the airline’s route network in November.