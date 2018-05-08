The Tincan Island Port Customs Command on Tuesday in Lagos said it generated N104.5 billion in the first quarter of 2018, up from N82.154 billion realised in the corresponding period in 2017.

The Customs Area Controller, Mohammed Musa, made the disclosure when he handed over a consignment of seized Tramador tablets and a suspect to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He said the command had projected an income of N116 billion during the review period but it generated about 90.09 per cent of the target.

According to him, the command was committed to the transformation of revenue collection and reporting system with the implementation of Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS).

“The command had introduced Biometric Access System, which enabled the treatment of declarations with valuations, classification, queries and other related clearance procedures.

“The command also intercepted 11 containers of various goods during the period under review due to false declaration and we have handed them over to various sister agencies for further investigation,” said Musa.

He added that two intercepted containers of Royal and Reality Tramadol Hydrochloride 225mg were declared as electric static converters and ciprofloxacin.

According to him, three containers of e-waste, which were considered toxic to the environment, were also handed over to National Environmental Standard Regulations Enforcement Agencies (NESREA).

“The command also intercepted five containers of second-hand clothing consisting of about 1,239 bales and one container of used tyres with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N124 million.

“Effort had been intensified under the Federal Government Presidential initiative on Ease of Doing Business to improve our performance rating.

“The command had made some gains with 48-hour cargo clearance time, while some categories of goods were being cleared from customs zone with six hours,” Mr Musa said.

He said the command had also structured the units to strengthen facilitation such as Fast Track Facilities Desk, Dispute Resolution Committee, Help Desk, Time Release as well as Security Desk.

Mr Musa said there was general improvement in compliance with laid down standard operating procedures resulting in fewer interventions.

Receiving the drugs and the suspect from the customs, the Chief Regulating Officer of NAFDAC, Kingsley Odumah, said the agency would carry out further investigation on the consignment.