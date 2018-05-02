The Federal Executive Council, FEC, Wednesday, approved the sum of N18.874 billion for repair works at the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The contract was awarded to Borini Prono, an Italian construction firm which constructed the bridge from the onset.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, told State House reporters, shortly after the FEC meeting presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo that the renovation work was conceived in 2011 but was not captured in the budget.

He said the contract which is expected to be completed within 27 months has now been captured in the 2018 budget with a sub head of “Bridge renovation and repair contracts”

Fashola explained that the project will involve the replacement of 33 piles at the first phase with a total of 177piles to be strengthened in all.

He also said expansion joints linking the bridge together would be assessed with a view to replacing the obsolete ones.

Meanwhile, as the rains set in, the Federal Government has captured 19 states for intervention in its national erosion control programme.

Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibril also gave explanations into the remediation programme for oil pollution in the Niger Delta region, saying contractors will be mobilised to site latest August, 2018.

He said procurement processes have began in earnest, adding that calls for submission of tenders have commenced and by July this year all activities relating to the tenders will be concluded.

Jibril said oil majors in the country are expected to reciprocate government’s gesture by making available their contributions to the remediation programme.

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, also noted that Council approved the setting up of a presidential committee to go on tour inspection of the East West road.

According to Amaechi, the tour of inspection is expected to assess the level of work done and identify areas where the Federal Government needs to plough in more funds.