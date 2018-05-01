As part of activities marking workers day, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria ( ATSSSAN ) Tuesday gave government a seven day ultimatum to pay the N45 billion severance benefits of former workers of Nigeria Airways Limited.

The National President of ATSSSAN, Comrade Illitrus Ahmadu, disclosed this while addressing aviation workers at the association’s secretariat in Ikeja.

Ahmadu said the aviation industry is at a precipice considering series of activities and developments that have continued to plague the sector.

He said aviation workers continue to get worried over the signals coming from government over planned concession of airports, saying the association has employed engagement strategies to ensure whatever model is adopted by government favours all parties.

Ahmadu challenged government to adopt the airports privatization model implemented by many countries as government’s 100 hundred per cent ownership of airports is serving as a disincentive to many foreign investors.

He said: “As labour leaders , we continue to engage government to look at several options to better running of the airports instead of outright concession.

“We are confident the various alternatives to concession, including privatization, could be employed as has been done in other countries .

“We do not want our members to lose their jobs, so whatever model to adopted by government should be in the interest of workers and the country.”

The labour leader also spared a thought for workers of Aero Contractors Airlines accusing the management of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) of failing to inject funds into the carrier .

He said since AMCON took over the airline it has not done enough to turn it around .

He said: “The situation in Aero has put labour in a precarious position . If labour shuts down, it will not be in the best interest of all parties .”

He appealed to Aero workers to show understanding , as the options available to labour will not improve the condition of the airline.