A total of 32 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from April 30 to May 8, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated in its publication — “Shipping Position”, in Lagos, on Monday.

The publication also stated that nine of the expected ships would sail in with petrol.

NPA said the remaining 23 ships contained bulk wheat, bulk, frozen fish, bulk gypsum, diesel, steel products, empty containers, bulk fertiliser, general cargo and containers with other goods.

The document indicated that 10 ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser and petrol.