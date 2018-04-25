No fewer than eleven ships laden with various products, including petrol, are at the Lagos ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday.

The NPA disclosed in its daily “Shipping Position” made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that 10 of the vessels were waiting to berth with petrol.

It said that another ship would berth with bulk fertiliser.

It added that 32 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports between April 25 and May 6.

“The expected ships are carrying buck wheat, containers, container, frozen fish, bulk sugar, buck wheat, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, empty containers and petrol,’’ it said.