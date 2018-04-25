Uber drivers in Ghana are protesting the increase in the retention per cent of all transport fare remitted to the transport company on Wednesday.

The drivers organised a sit down strike at the offices of Uber in the country to demonstrate against what they say is the unfair treatment by the transport services company.

According to them, the twenty-five percent retention of all transport fares remitted to Uber, is rendering their businesses unprofitable, Citi Business News reports.

The striking drivers indicated that they were compelled to take the action as the company has refused to act on their concerns.

Uber has been operating in Ghana for about a year now.

Officials of Uber are yet to make any formal comment on the latest concerns of the Uber drivers.