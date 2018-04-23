Thirty-five ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from April 23 to May 6.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

Ten of the expected 35 ships will sail in with petrol, according to the NPA.

It said that the other ships were laden with buck wheat, bulk sugar, steel products, frozen fish, gypsum, ethanol, bulk fertiliser, general cargo and containers.

The NPA said that 14 ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser and petrol.