The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), says 10,687 Muslim faithful are currently in Saudi Arabia performing the 2018 Hajj.

Statistics made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by NAHCON on Friday in Madinah indicated that the pilgrims were transported between July 21 and Aug. 3.

Transportation of prospective pilgrims is still ongoing.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, it said 6,477 of the pilgrims were males, while 4,210 females.

In all, 10 states have so far moved their pilgrims for the annual rites with Kogi having 446 pilgrims, Nasarawa 616, Kaduna 1,627, Kwara 1,111, Kano 2,132, Sokoto 1,304, Kebbi 1,275, Lagos 320, Adamawa 546 and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had 1,310 pilgrims.

NAN reports that Hajj is an annual islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims and a mandatory religious duty that must be carried out at least once in lifetime.

Participants are adult Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey and can support their family during their absence.