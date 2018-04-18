A total of 16 ships laden with various products including petrol are at the Lagos Ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday.

The NPA disclosed in its daily “Shipping Position” made available to newsmen in Lagos that 14 of the vessels carrying petrol were waiting to berth.

It said another two ships would berth with ethanol and bulk fertiliser.

No fewer than 34 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports between April 18 and May 6.

The expected ships are carrying buck wheat, containers, container, frozen fish, bulk sugar, buck wheat, base oil, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, bulk gypsum, empty containers and petrol.