No fewer than 12 ships laden with various products, including petrol, are at Lagos ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday.

The NPA disclosed in its daily “Shipping Position” made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that 10 of the vessels were waiting to berth with petrol.

It said two other ships would berth with ethanol and bulk fertiliser.

Meanwhile, 37 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports between April 17 and May 6.

The ships are carrying buck wheat, containers, container, frozen fish, bulk sugar, buck wheat, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, bulk gypsum, empty containers and petrol.