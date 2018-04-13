Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday said 18 ships discharged petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos.

The authority made this known in its “Shipping Position” publication in Lagos.

It stated that three ships out of the 18 had petrol, while 15 ships discharged buck wheat, general cargo, petrol, containers, soya beans, empty containers, steel products and bulk gas.

It noted that 45 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected to arrive between April 13 and April 28.

It added that “the expected ships are carrying buck wheat, containers, general cargoes, bulk fertiliser, bulk sugar, frozen fish, container, ethanol and petrol.”

The NPA stated that 13 ships had arrived at the ports and waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, container, general cargo and petrol.