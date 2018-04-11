Forty-five ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and TinCan Island Ports in Lagos from April 11 to April 28, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said in Lagos on Wednesday.

A total of 15 of the expected 39 ships would sail in with petrol, it said in a publication made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to the NPA, the remaining 30 ships contained bulk wheat, bulk sugar, frozen fish, diesel, ethanol, bulk fertiliser, general cargo and containers laden with goods.

Already 14 ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with container, bulk fertiliser and petrol.