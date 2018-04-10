A total of 11 ships laden with various products, including petrol, are at Lagos ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday.

The NPA disclosed in its daily “Shipping Position” in Lagos that nine of the vessels were waiting to berth with petrol.

The publication noted that another four ships would berth with general cargo, container, base oil and bulk fertiliser.

It added that 41 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports between April 10 and April 28.

The expected ships are carrying buck wheat, containers, steel products, container, frozen fish, bulk sugar, soya beans, base oil, bulk fertiliser, general cargo and petrol,” it noted.