Thirty nine ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from April 9 to April 28.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position,’ a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

12 of the expected 39 ships would sail in with petrol.

NPA said the remaining 27 ships contained bulk wheat, sugar, frozen fish, diesel, steel products, general cargo and containers laden with goods.

The document indicated that 11 ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with a container, bulk fertiliser and petrol.