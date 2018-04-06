Niger State Roads Maintenance Agency (NIGROMA) has called on the Federal Government to fulfill its promise on five per cent petroleum deductions for maintenance and rehabilitation of state roads.

The agency’s Managing Director, Mr Umar Sani, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Friday.‎

Sani also called on the Federal Government to respect the agreement it made with the state road agencies, saying such money would help in the maintenance of roads in the state, including Trunk `A’ roads.

“Niger State has the largest landmass in the country as a result of this; it has the longest routes of trunk `A’ roads in the country.

“These trunk A roads known as federal roads are designed to be maintained by the Federal Government ‎but are all in deplorable state,’’ he said.

Sani said the state had over 10 trunk A roads which included, Suleja-Minna, Lapai-Lambadata-Bida, Bida-Lemu, Zungeru-Tegina and Gidigori-Kagara-Mokwa Roads.

He said that Kontangora, Yawuri, Kontagora-Rijau and Agaie-Baro roads were also among the trunk `A’ roads.

‎He said NIGROMA has taken part of the responsibility of maintaining the federal roads in its domain for the benefit of all road users.

‎“When this money is released, it will help to cushion the effect of the budgetary allocation ‎to the state,’’ Sani said.

He then called on stakeholders, including ‎road users, to join in the appeal for the release of the money.

“All the state agencies are supposed to enjoy five per cent petroleum deduction alongside FERMA but as I speak to you the money has never been paid and it’s affecting the roads badly,’’ Sani added.

He said the state of the roads is a challenge for investors and ‎the revenue generation for the state.