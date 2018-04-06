Forty ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from April 6 to April 28.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

14 out of the expected ships would sail in with petrol.

NPA said that the remaining 26 ships contained bulk wheat, bulk sugar, bulk, frozen fish, diesel, steel products, general cargo and containers laden with goods.

The document indicated that nine ships were already at the ports waiting to berth with container, bulk fertiliser and petrol.