A total of 11 ships laden with various products, including petrol are at the Lagos ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Thursday.

The NPA disclosed this in its daily “Shipping Position” made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to the report, nine of the vessels are waiting to berth with petrol.

It said that another two ships would berth with general cargo and bulk fertiliser.

According to the report, 38 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports between April 5 and April 28.

It said the expected ships were carrying buck wheat, containers, steel products, container, frozen fish, butane, bulk sugar, buck wheat, empty container, soya beans, base oil, bulk fertiliser, general cargo and petrol.