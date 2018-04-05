The Adamawa Executive Council on Wednesday authorised the government to access N1 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to boost Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Addressing newsmen after the council’s meeting in Yola, Alhaji Iya Daware, Commissioner for Commerce, said the gesture was to boost small scale businessed in the state.

Daware said that the decision was to demonstrate the commitment of the administration to empower the people of the state.

He added it would further demonstrate that the administration considered human capital development very important.

According to him, apart from the giant strides in physical infrastructure, “we are now shifting to the human capital development in the state”.

The commissioner gave the assurance that the funds would be distributed fairly to operators of small and medium scale businesses, to achieve the purpose.