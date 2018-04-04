The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Wednesday said it has intensified surveillance on all the operating airlines following minor and major incidents that occurred recently in the sector.

Capt. Muhtar Usman, Director-General of NCAA, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

Usman noted that the NCAA’s inspectors were now monitoring activities of the airlines particularly at the ramp areas, stressing that the regulatory authority would continue to sustain and improve on the current safety level in the industry.

He said the NCAA was learning from the recent major and minor incidences that occurred in the country’s aviation industry within the year.

According to him, the lessons learnt from the incidents will be put to use to prevent major calamities from happening in the industry.

Usman said: “The year 2018 has been turbulent in the global aviation industry generally with incidences and accidents.

“The NCAA will continue to sustain and improve on the safety level in the past years while the safety recommendations of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) will be followed to the letter in order to improve safety in the system.

“We will continue to adhere strictly to the eight critical elements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in order to prevent an accident from happening in the system.”

He said the NCAA has consistently carried out safety oversight functions of operating airlines in the country and would continue to beam its searchlight on them.

On the recent incursion of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) into aviation activities, Usman advised the agency to focus attention in other areas with lesser regulation.

According to him, the aviation industry is one of the most regulated sectors in the globe with international annexes and documents.

He noted that both government agencies were working towards a common goal of consumer satisfaction, adding that NCAA will intensify its collaboration with the CPC to ensure improvement in the system.