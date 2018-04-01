Experts have expressed concern that none of the 26 airports nationwide has met minimum standard of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) bordering on enhanced security.

They said though incidences of poaching and burglary on taxing aircraft are not new, it is, however, disturbing that the security architecture has not been reviewed, especially in light of general security issues in the country.

Aviation Security Consultant, Group Capt. John Ojikutu (rtd), explained that ICAO’s standards and recommended practices, which guide air transport operations of all United Nations (UN) member countries, also stipulate the setting up of aviation and airport security in its Annex 17.

He said: “The security fence must protect the operations, while perimetre fence is to show the extent of your land. The ICAO said if you have a perimetre fence, then you must upgrade it to security fence.

“One of the things you need to do to enhance security level is to ensure that public buildings and roads are six metres away from the perimetre fence. But how many of them have met these basic requirements?”

It was gathered that except Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt that have perimetre fences, other airports are still largely protected from both animal and human intruders.

Ojikutu was particularly worried that Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, which is the busiest, is faced by threat of urbanisation and encroachment.