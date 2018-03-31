A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Ibrahim Layode, on Saturday appealed to the Federal Government to give urgent attention to the Lagos-Badagry Expressway to ease the hardship of commuters and motorists on the road.

Layode, representing Badagry Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly, made the appeal during a walk exercise tagged; “Oil “88” Walk For Fitness” which he organised for residents.

He spoke with the residents at his constituency office shortly after the walk.

The lawmaker, who also is the Chairman, House Committee on Housing, urged government to repair the failed portions on the road to alleviate the sufferings of the people, saying “the road is in bad shape.”

“We plead with the Federal Government to remember the helpless people of Badagry. This road is an international road, but has been abandoned.

“I think the Federal Government needs to declare a state of emergency on this road becaue it is in a state of disrepair,” Layode said.

He said that the residents had been asking so many questions from him about the condition of the road and urged government to come to the rescue the people.

The lawmaker, who commended Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode for his people-oriented polices and development strides, urged the people to be patient with the government on the controversial new Land Use Charge Law, 2018.

Layode assured residents of the state, especially in Badagry, that the Assembly was committed to reviewing the law to meet the aspirations and yearnings of the people.

“The Assembly is working tirelessly to ensure a review of the law as the people have complained that the increment was not affordable to them.

“Whatever the state government realises from Land Use Charge will be used for development purposes; Gov. Ambode-led government is committed to the development of the state,” he said.

On why he organised the walk, Layode said: “we are committed to the well-being of the people and that the walk is meant to make them keep fit”.

“We organise the walk every three months and we also give them health talk during the walk. Most of the people don’t know the importance of health walk.

“You could hear the dentist talking about the need to take care of our mouth. So, we need protection for our body.

“We do this regularly to burn the fat in our body and guard ourselves against diseases.

“We even organise football matches for our people every Saturday to ensure that our people keep fit,” he said.

Layode said that the final his football competition would come up on April 7 and promised that his support for women, youths, the aged as well as education would not reduce.

Some residents, who participated in the walk, expressed satisfaction with the exercise and pledged their support to the lawmaker in the 2019 general elections.