The Edo State Government has said that efforts to industrialise the state is gaining momentum as China Harbour Engineering Company Limited intensifies work on the development of the Gelegele Seaport in Benin City.

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said “we are excited at the pace of work on the project. We foresee the delivery of this project well ahead of the scheduled delivery date.

“Our partner, China Harbour Engineering Company Limited is living up to its billing as its personnel have been on ground for over about two months now. They have been working round the clock doing soil testing, ground mapping, following the aerial survey they did immediately they arrived Benin City, to ascertain the positioning of the facility in line with best environmental practice.

“A visit to the site showed some de-watering, excavation and land reclamation work and the Project Execution Plan revealed that the Seaport will be delivered well ahead of the scheduled date of delivery.”

Osagie added: “Governor Obaseki is in a hurry to transform Edo State into a state with solid industrial base. A lot of work is ongoing in the background to ensure that these projects are delivered in record time. It is not his style to create a buzz around projects.

He further said: “The Edo Fertiliser and Chemical Company came on stream without any media hype until it was commissioned. The first phase of the Edo-Azura Power project was delivered in same manner and we are looking forward to receiving the first ship that will berth at the Gelegele Seaport. It will be a landmark event that will change the face of the state’s economy forever.”

The governor’s Aide assured that with a functional port in Gelegele, Edo people and residents in the state will start enjoying the benefits of exporting and importing their goods to and from Europe/America, respectively.

“We foresee the establishment of allied businesses such as tank farms, private dry ports and others, that by default go with seaports,” he added.

China Harbour in January, began the execution of the project with an in-depth assessment of the Gelegele Seaport Report submitted by the Engr. Greg Ero-led Technical Committee on the Actualisation of the seaport, to the state government.

The company with over 90 branches and operating in about 100 countries across the world commenced operations in 1994, is handling various projects in Nigeria including Calabar, Warri ports and most recently, the $1billion Lekki Deep Seaport.