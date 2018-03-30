The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has stated categorically that it is not usurping the functions of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) with its protection of air travellers in the country.

This is as the Nigerian aviation industry was among the three sectors that received the highest complaints from the public in the preceding year in the council.

Mr. Babatunde Irukera, the Director-General of CPC, stated this yesterday in Lagos in an interaction with aviation journalists.

According to Irukera, there was no confusion in the laws setting up the two organisations; NCAA and CPC, insisting that his agency was not overlapping on the activities of the aviation industry regulatory body, rather ensuring that the rights of consumers are always protected.

He explained that the statutory role of CPC was to protect the consumers in all sectors of the economy, including the aviation industry and wondered why some sections of players in the sector expressed worry in its attempts to protect the flying public especially when their rights were trampled upon by the airlines and other organsiations in the sector.

He specifically hinted that CPC was not violating any aspect of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) recommended practises with its intervention when the rights of the flying public, stressing that it would continue to play its vital roles as entrenched in the Act establishing it.

Irukera insisted that the council had been working with NCAA in its bid to protect the flying public over the years and mentioned the abandonment of Nigerian students by Turkish Airlines in United States in 2017 as among the areas both agencies collaborated to protect the country’s citizens from international carriers among many others.

He said: “Overlapping regulation is not confusion, error or legislative blunder, but deliberate design and it always underscores the importance of what is being regulated. The constitutional responsibility of government is to protect the citizens, including exploitation of citizens by organisations and even the government.

“Sector regulator may not be able to provide end to end protection to consumers. NCAA for instance that is regulating airline operators in the aviation industry, there is a potential for conflict and regulatory factor. Statutorily, we are recognised by the law of the land.”

Irukera, also said pointed out that aviation sector had the third highest complaints from the members of the public in the council in 2017 after electricity and banking industries respectively.

He expressed that the first complaint to be resolved under his management was aviation industry, but noted that every statement made by the council was after the discussions with representatives of NCAA.

He, however, declared that the relationship between the air travellers and the airlines could improve if NCAA implements the Passengers’ Bill of Rights (PBR) it drafted some few years ago.

At present, he explained that complaints received from the public electronically are responded to within 48 hours while manual complaints are responded to within seven days.

He however said that the council was looking at a way to respond to electronic complaints almost instantly, assuring that a new porter that would be electronically generated would respond to complaints almost immediately.

On his assessment of the nation’s aviation industry, Irukera explained that the sector was not fulfilling its potential in terms of contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), stressing that the sector could do more.

He said: “As an industry, from its potential, it is under-performing, perhaps not a reflection on people or individuals. It is a statement of what it can contribute to GDP and what it is contributing to the GDP. We can perform better. We have far better, eager market than many countries where their aviation is much higher than ours.

“Some of the people out there are doing their best, but, they can actually do better. It is obvious that in GDP, we are actually underperforming.

He agreed that NCAA was protecting the rights of the flying public, but insisted there was room for improvement.

He emphasised that complaints received by the council had increased by 40 per cent in the past two months while resolution rates had gone up to 78 per cent within the same period.

“However, our benchmark is to be able to resolve at least 97 per cent of the complaints within any reporting period,” he added.