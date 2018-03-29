The Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Thursday the Federal Government was committed to attract increased trade and inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigerian aviation sector.

Sirika stated this during the Fourth Aviation Stakeholders’ Forum in Abuja.

He said increased trade and FDI would help to maximise the contribution of the sector to the development of the Nigerian economy.

Sirika said government remain committed to making air transportation the preferred and safest means of transportation and creating a self-sustaining business model to drive socio-economic growth in Nigeria.

The minister said the vision of the government for the industry was to develop a hub to take full advantage of Nigeria’s potentials in aviation.

He added government was also ready to provide the requisite capacity and manpower, especially aviation business managers and scientists to engage in research and development.