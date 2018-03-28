The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has sought for continuous collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) for proper auditing of the council’s accounts.

The Executive Secretary of the Council, Mr Hassan Bello, made the remark when ICAN council members visited the NSC in Lagos.

Bello, who was represented by Mr Akintunde Makinde, Director, Inland Transport Service, said that the NSC maintained high standards of accounting.

Accprding to him, the NSC audit presentation is one of the best in the industry.

“It is because of the training our members are receiving from ICAN that has positive effect on their performance.

“Our members have never been caught in any fraudulent activity, which shows that ICAN training was not a waste of time.

“The council was established in 1978 to protect the interests of the shippers and advise government on policies and operations of the port users.

“There was a discovery of arbitrary freight charges by shipping companies, which caused a lot of disruptions among countries and developing countries were mostly affected.

“This occurred because most of the ships coming into the country are owned by foreigners,” Bello said.

He recalled that in 1965, shippers in developed countries came up with a new order to start creating Shippers’ Councils in various countries to protect the interests of the shippers.

In his response, the President of ICAN, Alhaji Isma’ila Zakari, said that Nigerian Shippers’ Council was critical to the survival of the country.

Zakari, who was represented by Mrs Onome Adewuyi, ICAN 2nd Deputy Vice President, said that a port regulator was important to create a level playing ground for effective operations.

The ICAN president urged the NSC to improve on its performance to transform Nigeria to be maritime hub in West and Central Africa.

“Several years ago we heard that Nigerians were going to neighbouring ports to clear their goods because of the challenges we were having in our ports but now we do not hear that anymore.

“ICAN and Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) are certified to deal in accountancy matters in Nigeria.

“ICAN has produced over 43,000 Chartered Accountants in Nigeria since inception in 1965,” Zakari said.

He said that there were laid-down procedures of sanctioning any member that engaged in unprofessional conduct at work.

The ICAN president urged the NSC not to hesitate to notify the institute if any ICAN member engaged in fraudulent activities.