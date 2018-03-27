President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday commission the world class bus terminal built by the Lagos State Government in Ikeja.

The terminal, located just behind the rail line of the Nigeria Railway Corporation and about 1km from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, is to offer connect to 22 routes and transport a projected 70,000 people daily.

The bus terminal, an initiative of the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode administration in Lagos State, is one of 13 such terminals being constructed across the state in the first phase of the project being executed by Planet Projects.

The one in Alapere is scheduled for commissioning today.

Also already completed is the one at Tafawa Balewa Square.

The same company handled the removal of the huge roundabouts in the Lekki area, and the replacement with traffic lights and well situated exits, which has greatly reduced traffic and commuting time in the area.

The company is also handling the world class bus terminal at Oshodi, which is expected to radically transform the area once considered a slum.

For the Ikeja Bus Terminal, the buses to service it will come from the over 5,000 already acquired by the Lagos State Government, which have started arriving in the country.