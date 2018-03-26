Thirty-two ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from March 26 to April 5.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made this known in its publication, “Shipping Position’’ in Lagos on Tuesday.

NPA said that 11 of the expected 32 ships would sail in with petrol.

It said that the remaining 21 ships contained bulk wheat, fertiliser, butane bulk sugar, ethanol, steel products, frozen fish, empty containers, general cargo and containers laden with goods.

NPA, in the publication, said that six ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser and petrol.