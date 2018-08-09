Ten ships carrying various products are waiting to berth at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Thursday in Lagos.

It said five of the vessels contained petrol, while the remaining five would berth with bulk urea, container, frozen fish, aviation fuel and bulk fertiliser.

The NPA also said 39 ships carrying buckwheat, frozen fish, bulk sugar, bulk fertiliser, diesel, container, base oil, bulk salt, bulk maize, aviation fuel, general cargo, bulk gypsum and petrol were expected at the ports between Aug. 9 and Aug. 25.