Ten ships carrying various products are at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday in Lagos.

It said three of the vessels contained petrol, while the remaining seven would berth with aviation fuel, uria, diesel and bulk fertiliser, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

It stated that 20 other ships carrying buckwheat, steel, frozen fish, bulk fertiliser, diesel vehicles, general cargo and petrol were expected at the ports between July 11 and July 30.