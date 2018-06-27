No fewer than ten ships carrying petrol and other products are waiting to berth at Lagos ports, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said in Lagos on Wednesday.

It said four of the vessels were carrying petrol and the remaining six; aviation fuel, bulk sugar, soya beans, diesel and fertilizer.

The NPA stated that 32 other ships conveying petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports between June 27 and July 30.